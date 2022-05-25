iHeartRadio

Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Jason Copping on May 4, 2022.

The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.



Last week, Alberta reported 55 more COVID-19 deaths.

Officials also reported declining transmission, according to wastewater data, and a falling positivity rate.

 

