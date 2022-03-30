COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says

Alberta's COVID-19 positivity rate saw a "slight increase" last week.

The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.

Between Tuesday, March 22 and Monday, March 28, Alberta's positivity rate ranged between 21.7 and 27.1 per cent, with an average of 24.5 per cent. The previous average was 22 per cent.

Wastewater also shows a rise in COVID-19 transmission, Copping said, but added the indicator "can be highly variable."

"Given that we lifted the vast majority of public health measures over the last seven weeks, it is not unexpected that we're seeing a slight increase in transmission of COVID across the province. There are simply more opportunities for the virus to spread," Copping said.

Alberta reported 4,612 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the seven-day period.

There are 964 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 47 in intensive care.

PAXLOVID AVAILABILITY

Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat COVID-19, will be available at more pharmacies starting Friday.

Due to limited supply, 135 pharmacies have carried the drug in Alberta but any drug store will now be able to order it.

Approximately 375 Albertans have received a Paxlovid prescription since Health Canada approved it.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Edmonton plans to commission a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton EXPO Centre is closing down its COVID-19 testing operations. More than 470,000 swabs were taken at the site since it opened in September 2020.

The court proceedings for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta have been delayed.

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.