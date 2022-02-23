COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days

Alberta updated its COVID-19 data dashboard for the first time since before the long weekend on Wednesday.

It showed 1,373 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 90 in intensive care units.

The province reported 53 more deaths due to COVID-19 since Friday. The deaths occurred over the past 10 days as well as one in January and included two individuals in their 30s.

Sixty-eight persons under the age of 40 have now died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's test positivity rate is now at 23.10 per cent according to Wednesday's data, though limits to testing capacity and eligiblity mean the true number of COVID-19 cases is much higher than the current 11,189 active cases.

“I’m pleased to share that almost all our indicators continue to trend downward," Health Minister Jason Copping said Wednesday afternoon. "After a difficult fifth wave that brought so much uncertainty over the past few months, this is very welcome news.”

More than three-quarters of all Albertans have had two doses of vaccine and just over 35 per cent have had a booster dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's UCP government appears to be prioritizing the rising cost of living and adding jobs and health-care capacity in its second pandemic budget, according to the throne speech delivered on Tuesday.

As MLAs made their way to the legislature for the start of the session, so did protesters. Some told CTV News Edmonton they were protesting COVID-19 mandates, others said they were vaccinated but claimed their freedoms had been violated. Police said they would be issuing 109 violations for noise, distracted driving and other infractions.

A northern Alberta county says it is no longer working with local businesses that have a mandatory vaccination policy.