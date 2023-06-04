Cops Against Cancer ball hockey tournament returns to Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police officers came together this weekend for a cause close to their hearts.

The sixth annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey tournament was held in Glace Bay, N.S., and honours two fallen officers.

“It’s important because it helps raise money for kid’s cancer camp, but I think it’s also important that we honour Mark and Tara. They were exceptional people and exceptional police officers for this community,” said Cst. Dwight Miller.

The retired badge number of Cst. Tara Morgan was given to her father Fabian before the ball dropped.

The gift from police is one he will cherish and display in his home.

“Every day is emotional pretty much. You have some good days and have some bad days. You just have to move forward, that’s what she would want,” said Morgan.

Tara Morgan died of a brain tumour 11 years ago at the age of 24. She joined the force two years before she passed away. Her father says she’s always on his mind, but especially today.

“It’s rough. You’re thinking about her and knowing if she was here, she’d be involved as well. I’m not getting any younger, so it’s difficult running around, but it means a lot,” said Morgan.

The ball hockey tournament is also in memory of Mark Royal. The officer passed away from cancer in 2017.

“He was a good policeman, a good person. He cared about his community, he cared about things like this. There’s not enough time to say everything about him that there is,” said Miller.

The year following Royal’s death, the tournament was created in the two officers’ names. Typically, the event raises more than $5,000 each year.

Teams are made up of colleagues, friends, family and community members. For Morgan, it helps deal with his grief.

“Hopefully the plan is down the road we can add more teams and continue with it. It’s a worthwhile cause for two great people,” said Morgan.

