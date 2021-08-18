Cops and kids canoe on the Rideau in the 20th Flotilla for Friendship

What could be better than spending a day on the water, canoeing along the Rideau River; and, all under a police escort?

It’s the 20th anniversary of 'Flotilla For Friendship,' where officers from various police agencies throughout the region team up with Indigenous youth, to canoe together.

"It was great," says seven-year-old Kyre, who was in a canoe for the first time.

He was teamed up with two officers, including Ottawa Police Supt. Mark Patterson.

"He wasn’t just a passenger; he was pulling his weight and paddling as well,” Patterson tells CTV News Ottawa.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police, Surete de Quebec, RCMP, Gatineau Police, Kitigan Zibi Police, Awesasne Mohawk Police and the Ottawa Police Service are invited to partner with Aboriginal youth from programs of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health, Minwaashin Lodge and the Ottawa Inuit Children’s Centre.

The group departed the Black Rapids lockstation, had lunch at Mooney’s Bay, and eventually finished the day off at Dows Lake.

"My favourite part is when we went under bridges," says Kyre.

The day is about more than just snacks or paddling.

"One hundred per cent it’s about building relationships; sometimes, you know, they’ve been strained in the past, and this is bringing the communities back together, which is paramount for us as a policing institution," says Supt. Patterson.

The event took a pause last year because of COVID-19, but throughout the years, many friendships and smiles have happened,.

"Everybody is surprised at how much fun they’re having," says Lynda Kitchikeesic Juden, who has organized the event from the beginning,

"You’ll find that as soon as you put somebody in a canoe, it takes away all of the trappings, all of your extra; your cellphone, they’re actually talking or maybe not - but there’s definitely some communicating going on."