Cops, kids go fishing in Sudbury

The annual Kids, Cops and Canadian Tire Fishing Day was back in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda Saturday.

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were on hand for the event.

The event happens in communities across the country. In Ontario, it's been running for 13 years – but was postponed for the last three years due to the pandemic.

Greater Sudbury Police Const. Rick Carr has been involved with organizing the event since its inception.

"The purpose of the event is to introduce children to policing so that they're not afraid of us," he said.

"We want the kids to be out there and see the police and run to them, not run from them."

Carr told CTV News about 35 kids participated in the event, ranging from five to 16 years of age, adding participants learn the basics of fishing.

"They're going to learn how to hopefully put a worm on a hook, get the fish off the hook and have a great time," he said.

Officials said it is about introducing youth to fishing and showing police are friends.

"Some of them have never had the chance to fish so hopefully it’s a new hobby for them," said Carr.