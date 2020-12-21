A snowstorm sweeping across southern B.C. has wreaked havoc on the Coquihalla Highway with near white-out conditions, forcing it to be closed.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted Monday afternoon that the road was closed in both direction Hope and Merritt due to “multiple incidents.”

The ministry said the next update would be provided at 4 pm.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada urged drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel on the Coquihalla until conditions improve, saying the road could see upwards of 25 cm of snow, with amounts "up to 40 cm possible near Allison Pass."