Coquihalla Highway closure: Crash blocks traffic in both directions south of Merritt, B.C.

A crash closed part of the Coquihalla Highway Monday afternoon, B.C.'s transportation ministry said.

The crash happened as many may have been returning home at the end of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

At about 2:30 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that there was a "southbound vehicle incident" about five kilometres south of Merritt. The northbound lanes were being used so an air ambulance could land.

Details weren't provided on possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

The transportation ministry said Mounties closed southbound lanes, adding that northbound lanes would "be returned to service as soon as the air ambulance departs."

By 3:30 p.m., reports on social media suggested traffic was moving in both directions past the crash area, though DriveBC said one southbound lane remained closed.

DriveBC said "wildlife" was assigned as the cause of the vehicle incident.

"Watch for wildlife throughout (B.C.) on its highways and byways," a social media post said. "Much, much bigger than most think."