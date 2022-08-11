Coquihalla Highway crash causes $100K of damage to luxury sports car

A B.C. crash that caused $100,000 worth of damage to a luxury sports car has prompted a warning from police about how costly it can be when drivers don't check their blind spots.

On Saturday, BC Highway Patrol was called to the Coquihalla Highway near Othello for reports of a collision.

"Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound McLaren sports car valued at approximately $600,000 was overtaking a transport truck after leaving one of several construction zones in the area," a statement from Mounties says.

"A transport truck traveling in the right lane attempted a lane change to overtake a slower moving transport truck ahead of it and collided with the right side of the passing McLaren."

No one was injured, but the driver of the truck was given a ticket for failing to yield to a passing vehicle, which carries a fine of $109 and three demerit points.

Police say the investigation found the truck driver checked his mirrors, but that the passing sports car wasn't visible – although it likely would have been if the driver did a shoulder check.

"There are blind spots that can catch drivers by surprise in some circumstances," wrote Const. Dave Vanderput.

"The same can be said for mirrors on passenger vehicles and, while there are ways to set one’s mirrors to reduce blind spots, it is best to be alert and visually check blind spots before making turns or lane changes."

The statement also says blind spot detection, a feature on some newer-model cars, should not be relied upon as a substitute for an actual check by the driver.