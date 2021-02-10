One person has died and dozens are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5, B.C. officials say.

The crash was reported at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday about five kilometres north of the Highway 5 split with Highway 3, near Hope, B.C.

Few details are known other than that road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash. Northbound lanes were still closed hours later, and there was no estimated time of reopening as of 1 p.m.

The provincial transportation ministry website DriveBC said the next update on the lane closure could be expected at around 5 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 13 ambulances and three air ambulances were sent to the scene. Multi-patient transit buses and supervisor units were also brought in.

BCEHS initially said three patients were taken to hospital in critical condition, but later, following an update from the scene, said two were airlifted.

It was not immediately clear whether one of those two was the person who did not survive.

Another three people were taken to hospital by ground ambulance, BCEHS said. These patients were in serious but stable condition when they were transported, the service said.

A spokesperson initially said "at least 35" patients were treated at the scene, but has since said 34 were assessed and cared for after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

These 34 are in addition to the five taken to hospital by air or ground ambulance.

Drivers who rely on the Coquihalla Highway are asked to take an alternate route. They're advised to monitor DriveBC on Twitter for updates on the closure.

Traffic is being forced off the highway at the junction with Highway 3.

Anyone with more information on the crash, including dash-cam video, is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack.

There were weather warnings and statements in effect across B.C. on Wednesday morning, as an Arctic air mass settled over the province.

Environment Canada warned temperatures in southern B.C. would be dropping, and that some areas could be as much as 20 degrees cooler than the seasonal norm.

Photos from the crash scene showed snow-covered lanes, suggesting the highway may have been slippery at the time.