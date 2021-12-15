Coquihalla Highway reopening Dec. 20 thanks to 'remarkable engineering feats,' officials say

The storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway is now expected to reopen to commercial traffic on Monday, according to the B.C. government.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming credited the surprising new timeline to "one of the most remarkable engineering feats in recent memory," noting the Coquihalla collapsed at multiple points during the historic Nov. 15 storm that caused catastrophic flooding and landslides in the province's southwest.

"The response by our maintenance contractors, our subcontractors, our engineers to get the Coquihalla Highway reopened is as unprecedented as the storms that damaged it in the first place," Fleming said Wednesday.

Officials said the highway will reopen at some point on Dec. 20, and that the exact timing will be determined over the coming days.

When the Coquihalla reopens, the government is expected to lift the travel restriction limiting Highway 99 to essential traffic – though a weight limit that prevents anything larger than a cube truck from travelling between Pemberton and Lillooet will remain in place.

Fleming said the travel restriction on Highway 3 will be removed 24 hours after the Coquihalla reopening, allowing drivers to move back and forth between the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior before Christmas.

The main priority on the Coquihalla will be keeping B.C.'s supply chains up and running, the minister added.

"The vehicles authorized to use the Coquihalla will be commercial trucks and intercity buses," Fleming said. "This will help allow for the safe transportation of goods and services to people and communities across the province."

This is a developing story and will be updated.