Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Lisa Steacy
Highway 5 has reopened between Hope and Merritt after an hours-long closure Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC.
Traffic reopened in both directions at 4:30 p.m. However, drivers on the route are still being warned to expect delays and be cautious.
"Drive to compact snow, slushy and slippery road conditions and watch for snow clearing equipment," a social media update from the province says.
A jackknifed semi northbound was one of the "vehicle incidents" reported by the province early Sunday afternoon, as snow blanketed the mountain pass.
A winter storm warning for the southern Interior has also been lifted.
