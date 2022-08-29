Coquihalla reopens after fatal crash

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed for most of the day Monday due to a fatal crash.

In a statement, the RCMP said they were called to the scene around 6 a.m.

"According to early information, one semi rear-ended a second which was broken down on the highway," Cpl. Mike Halskov said in an email.

The driver of one truck is dead and the other is in serious condition, the statement continued.

Images from the scene shared on social media show a semi on fire and the apparent aftermath, with car parts scattered across the road and the charred remains of one tractor trailer.

The highway was closed "due to the intense nature of the fire," Halskov said. It reopened just before 5 p.m. with DriveBC saying one lane would remain out of service and a speed reduction would be put in place.