Coquitlam homicide victim was dropped off 'minutes' before being gunned down: IHIT

Police have identified the man who was killed in Coquitlam Sunday, saying they believe he was dropped off shortly before being gunned down outside of a condo building.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the victim was 25-year-old Karnvir Singh Garcha. He was found with gunshot wounds on Foster Avenue near North Road just before 9:30 p.m. and died at the scene.

IHIT confirms that he was one of two men who were the subject of a rare public safety warning in late December, due to their links to gang violence and the drug trade. Surrey RCMP called them a risk to the community.

Garcha was scheduled to make a court appearance on two matters on Thursday, July 6: one on a charge of breaching a release order, and a second on assault charges dating back to March of 2019.

In an interview with CTV News, IHIT spokesperson, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti called the killing an “unfortunate incident” and that they were trying to determine if Garcha lived in the condo building and build a timeline of events leading up to the killing.

"Investigators have learned that Mr. Garcha was dropped off at the scene minutes before the homicide," a Tuesday news release from IHIT says, adding that his name and photo are being released in an attempt to further the investigation.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off.”

Pierotti emphasized that even if someone noticed a suspicious vehicle or person but didn’t see a licence plate or clear features, they should still contact investigators if they were in that area after 7PM on Sunday since a small detail could help further the investigation.

Neighbours told CTV News they heard multiple shots and at first, some mistook the loud popping noises for Canada

Day fireworks. The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement Monday, described the shooting as an "isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).