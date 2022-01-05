Coquitlam investigating dog attack in Como Lake Park

Officials in Coquitlam are investigating after a dog attack over the weekend in a popular city park left a poodle puppy dead.

An account of the attack posted on Reddit indicates the attack happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in Como Lake Park.

The poster, Reddit user Future_Assumption619, wrote that an off-leash dog "came out of nowhere" and attacked their eight-month-old poodle, which did not survive.

The City of Coquitlam confirmed Wednesday that its office of bylaw enforcement and animal services had been informed of the attack.

"All parties involved have been identified, contacted and are cooperating with the animal control investigation," said Aaron Hilgerdenaar, the city's manager of bylaw enforcement and animal services, in an email.

"Bylaw Enforcement Officers are fully engaged in the investigation and are receiving, recording and processing through evidence and witness information regarding the incident," Hilgerdenaar added. "Reports of dog attack situations are taken very seriously and investigating officers are proceeding with the necessary steps required to conduct a fulsome investigation."

He said the consequences of the incident cannot be determined until the investigation has been completed, and did not speculate on what penalties the dog or its owner might face.