Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health Act

For the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.

Matthew Anthony-Cook was last seen on Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Coquitlam, and was reported as missing that same day, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Police said "there is concern" for Anthony-Cook's wellbeing and they are "obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility."

Police describe him as a 36-year-old white man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'10" tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, a grey Adidas hoodie and black pants, police said.

Anthony-Cook may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, police said, adding that anyone who sees him should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

Anthony-Cook is the third man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant that Coquitlam RCMP have shared information about over the last five days.

On Wednesday, the detachment issued similar news releases about 25-year-old Quintin Earnest Dale and 28-year-old Rashaun Patrick.

There was no indication on Sunday that either of those two men had been found, and CTV News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for confirmation that they remain missing. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of any of the three men is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.