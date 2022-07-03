Coquitlam RCMP seek Indigenous woman missing for 2 weeks

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a 35-year-old Indigenous woman wanted on a warrant under the provincial Mental Health Act.

Alysia Strongarm was last seen on June 17 at approximately 10 a.m., according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

She was on a two-day pass, police said, though they did not elaborate on what that means. They said she was reported missing on June 19.

Mounties are obliged to apprehend Strongarm and return her to a designated facility, police said, adding that they believe she frequents downtown Vancouver.

Police described Strongarm as a First Nations woman who stands 5'6" and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey coat, a navy blue T-shirt, black sweatpants and white Adidas shoes.

"Strongarm may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public, so if you see her, police ask that you not approach and instead call 911 immediately," RCMP said in their release.

They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-15326.