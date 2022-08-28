Coquitlam RCMP seek man wanted for breaching release conditions
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are warning the public to call 911 if they see a man wanted for breaching the terms of his release from custody.
Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release that they're working to locate 25-year-old Arjun Purewal, who is wanted for breaching his release order.
The detachment said BC Corrections notified it of the breach on Friday. Police did not specify what conditions Purewal had breached, nor why he was arrested in the first place.
Purewal was last seen in Port Coquitlam near Kebet Way and Coast Meridian Road, Mounties said, adding that he is "known to police and considered dangerous."
Police described Purewal as a South Asian man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone who sees Purewal should not approach him, but rather call 911, police said. Those with information on his whereabouts can call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-22401.
