Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect with 'round belly' who asked girls to get in car

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying a suspicious man who approached two girls while they were walking home from school last week.

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 14, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Police said the girls were walking near Central Avenue and Mary Hill Road. The suspect was standing next to a white, four-door sedan and asked the girls if they wanted to go to Walmart to buy cookies, police said.

The girls "did the right thing and ran away," according to police.

Mounties describe the suspicious man as white with dark hair and a goatee. He stands about 5'10" tall and is "half bald," according to police. They said he was wearing a black shirt and had "a round belly" and a high-pitched voice.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone who has surveillance or dash cam video recorded between 3 and 4 p.m. in the area where the incident took place to get in touch with them and quote file number 2021-28496. The detachment's non-emergency number is 604-945-1550.