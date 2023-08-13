Coquitlam RCMP 'very concerned' for safety of missing woman, man

Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing for help finding two people who have not been seen since Friday, saying safety concerns are mounting.

The missing woman is Stephanie Patterson, 44, who is an elected member of the band council for the Kwikwetlem First Nation, according to a news release from the RCMP which says the entire community is worried." The missing man is 57-year-old David Hall.

Police did not say what the pair's relationship is with one another but said ivestigators are "very concerned for (their) safety and well-being.

The two were last seen in a vehicle on Friday leaving a home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, police say. It is described as a 2019 white Honda Ridgeline with "two red and black flaming skull stickers on the back." The B.C. licence plate is NF6 112, according to authorities.

"The red and black skull stickers are very distinctive and we are hoping that someone may recognize this vehicle from the stickers," Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a statement.

The vehicle was last seen on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Meadowvale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows.

"Police want to do everything possible to make sure that Patterson and Hall are safe and sound," the news release from the RCMP says.

Patterson is described as Indigenous, standing 5'2" tall with a slim build.

Hall is described as Indigenous, standing 6' tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-945-1550.