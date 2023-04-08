Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. cut at the Masters tournament
Corey Conners has failed to make the cut at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Listowel, Ont.-native finished the second round with 8-over.
Conners was coming into the competition off his second PGA win at the Valera Texas Open.
Mackenzie Hughes was the only Canadian to make the cut Saturday, carding a 2-under 69 in the second round for a 1-over, 145 total.
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove, Ont., and the 2003 Masters champion, was cut along with Surrey, B.C.’s Adam Svensson.
ON THE GREEN
Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Sam Bennett remain at the top of the leaderboard at the Augusta National.
Tiger Woods almost missed the cut for the first time in his professional career, but managed to bogey his final two holes.
MORE: Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
The second round was suspended Friday after storms swept through the area and knocked down three large trees close to the 16th green. No one was hurt and play resumed as scheduled on Saturday.
