Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. finishes sixth at Masters

A Listowel, Ont. native has finished sixth on one of golf's biggest stages.

Corey Conners ended up tied for the place on Sunday at the invitational PGA tournament.

This was his fifth appearance at the Masters, but his third consecutive top 10 finish, and his best overall finish.

He closed out day four with birdies on holes 17 and 18 to finish three under par.

"I just think every part of my game was working this week," said Conners. "Obviously I would have liked to make more birdies, but I kept myself out of trouble when needed, made the par-saving putts and par-saving up and downs to keep momentum going and not get myself going backwards."

He joins Stan Leonard as the only Canadians to post three straight top 10 finishes at the Masters.

I've certainly learned a lot these last few years and a lot this year," said Conners. "Hopefully I can use it to benefit me in the future and keep playing well here."

The finish on Sunday also provides him with Presidents Cup points and a spot in next year's Masters field.

The runaway winner of the 2022 tournament was the world's top-ranked player Scottie Scheffler, who captured the green jacket with a three stroke victory at 10 under.

Tiger Woods received thunderous applause from the crowd following a car crash just over a year ago. He finished 13 over.