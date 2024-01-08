Corey Mace attends first league meetings as Riders' head coach

General managers and head coaches from the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) nine teams have gathered in Nashville, Tenn. for the league’s annual winter meetings.

This is Corey Mace’s first time attending the event since taking over as Head Coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the end of November.

“While I understand what happens at these, I’ve never sat in on any of these meetings so out of respect I’m not just going to try and go in there and just change everything. I want to learn. That’s what I am a listener. Certainly if there’s some things that are important to me, I think I’ve been around the league long enough to voice my opinion,” Mace explained.

“At the end of the day we’re all on the same page in trying to get what we want and that’s to put the best product of football together for the CFL.”

The Riders have started making some moves ahead of free agency in February. Last week it was announced they parted ways with veteran defensive back, Derrick Moncrief.

“I understand what Derrick’s done for the team and certainly the community. He’s been a good player in this league for a long time. I wish him nothing but the best but we wanted to move on and looking at a different direction. He’s the kind of guy that you just want to do the right thing and give him a little bit of a head start before you know free agency starts,” Mace said as he explained the decision.

In the meantime the Riders signed American linebacker C.J. Reavis to a two-year contract extension.

“Certainly the sky is the limit for C.J.. He’s a great player. Looking forward to him having a full year plan. I think soon enough he’s going to be a household name in this league,” Mace said.

Mace came to the Riders from the Toronto Argonauts coaching staff and was asked if the green and white can expect any former Argonauts to make the jump to Saskatchewan with him.

“We’re going to have to see. But at the end of the day I know what it looks like when you’re starting implementing something new somewhere, the transitions easier when you have people who are familiar with what you’re looking for. I’m sure there’s going to be players that could be available from Toronto and or Calgary. (Mace’s other former team) But that doesn’t stop the build right there, there’s many great players in this league,” he said.

On the coaching front, fans are still waiting to hear how the staff around Mace will look and the new head coach confirmed they will not have to wait much longer.

“We have everything in place. The announcement will come very soon. I’m very happy with everybody we got on board and I’m excited to share that with you guys when the time is right,” said Mace.

For now Mace is taking in his first set of ‘Winter Meetings’ as a head coach of a CFL franchise.

“I have a bunch of friends in the league who have had to transition into this role. I kind of have an idea of what this kind of looks like. But to experience it, it’s awesome,” Mace said. “A phenomenal experience so far and the feedback that we’re getting from a lot of college coaches, I think have been right on track. We want to impact the league going forward.”

On Tuesday Saskatchewan Roughriders General Manager, Jeremy O’Day, will have his turn to speak to media.