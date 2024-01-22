Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers

Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.

The contract is worth $775,000 plus performance bonuses, the Oilers said.

The forward will wear number 90.

Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry later issued a statement apologizing for "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said he did his "due diligence" before he signed Perry, which included talks with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. He did not specify what was said in those conversations.

When asked for more details about his exit from Chicago, Perry pointed reporters to his November statement and would not say whether he would appeal the contract termination.

Since then, Perry said he has had time to reflect, get help and "take full responsibility for what happened in Chicago."

"I'm excited to be here, this is a passionate fanbase," Perry said. "It's an exciting town, an exciting time for the Oilers organization.

"This team is going in the right direction. Not just because it won 13 games in a row, but you can see where they're going and their mindset and the vision they have. They want to win a Stanley Cup here."

Both Holland and head coach Kris Knoblauch are excited about the veteran player's fit, especially ahead of what the team hopes is another deep playoff run.

"He'll make our team better in the short term, but definitely in the long term in the playoffs where it's so hard to score goals," Knoblauch said.

"We're adding a player who, in my opinion, plays playoff hockey: greasy, gritty, dirty, heavy on the puck down low," Holland added.

Knoblauch said Perry will practice with the team this week and likely make his Oilers debut on Saturday.

Perry, a former Hart Trophy winner, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has 892 career points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.

Forward Adam Erne was placed on waivers. He played in 23 games for Edmonton, recording two points.

The Oilers face the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.