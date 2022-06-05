Corgi race in Martensville raises over 3K for SPCA

Some four-legged loafs raced for a good cause in Martensville on Saturday.

Over 35 corgis took part in the first-ever event held by Sask Corgi Racers.

Kate Kading, the media liaison for the group, said it was a great mix of the Pembroke Welsh corgis, Cardigan corgis, Cowboy corgis and even a corgi lab mix.

“We chose corgi races because we love corgis! Lots of the people on the organizing committee actually own corgis. I have a corgi as well, her name is Stella,” she said.

“We think they’re a really unique breed and they’re actually becoming more and more trendy these days, and so, we just wanted people to come out and enjoy a laugh.”

Corgi mix Dexter and pure bred Stevie were the winners.

Over 600 people attended the race at the Martensville Curling Club as part of Buster Days.

Kading said approximately $3,000 from admission fees is going to the SPCA.

“It was absolutely overwhelming how many people showed up today to support this,” she said.

“We were just hoping to donate a couple hundred of dollars to the SPCA and it will be far more than that, so thank you to everyone who came out!”

Kading said Sask Corgi Racers hope to hold the event annually and give back to another group in the community next year.

“To see everyone just with the joy on their faces and when the first race and everyone was laughing and cheering and just after the last couple of years we’ve had, this was perfect.”