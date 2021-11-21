iHeartRadio

Corman Park Police looking for owners of lost llama

The llama is possibly named Tina and is near Bucks Auto Parts. (Facebook/Corman Park Police Service)

The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) has asked the public for help finding the owners of a llama.

The llama is "possibly named Tina" and is near Bucks Auto Parts, CPPS said in a Facebook post.

Police asked the public if they know the owner of the llama to contact them so that they can help bring her home so "she can have dinner".

