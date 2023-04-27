Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding

Some important business is coming to IMP Aerospace in Nova Scotia.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning the company will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.

“What this does is demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that national security and economic prosperity go hand-in-hand,” said Anand.

The agreement is part of the larger $1.1 billion contract awarded to Leonardo U.K. Ltd, Canada last year

The upgrade work is being subcontracted to IMP.

“It’s also important because of the economic contribution -- $79 million annually to Canadian GDP and supporting 650 jobs annually for Canadian companies over 12 years,” Anand said.

In addition to the Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade (CMLU) project, three additional helicopters will be added to the fleet, bringing the total aircraft to 16.

Under the award, IMP will send employees to on-the-job training at Leonardo’s U.K. facilities to build the first three, they will return to finish the remaining 13 mid-life upgrades in Halifax.

“It will create hundreds of jobs and that‘s always important,” said IMP Aerospace & Defence president David Gossen.

“It will position us to support the fleet for the next 25 years. We will eventually become the subject matter expert on the new fleet,” he added.

The news provides some long-term job security to the 1,700 IMP employees across the province.

“Some started their work on the Cormorant, they can now transition onto the replacement platform and spend another 30 years, so it’s a generational announcement,” says production manager, Keith Toon.

The upgrades will modernize the fleet, allowing it to increase its abilities to successfully carry out search and rescue missions along Canada’s vast coastline.