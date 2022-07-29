Corn on the cob rather than corn dog? Health project suggests making festivals, fairs healthier

The University of Alberta has released new guidelines for providing healthier eating options at public events.

The guidance was developed by the U of A’s Housing for Health project, in consultation with Alberta Health Services Nutrition Services.

It suggests replacing sugary, high fat and salty, and deep fried items with healthier choices.

“There are many options that we can offer as alternatives. Corn on the cob, and flavored unsweetened seltzer and carbonated waters are some examples of healthier options,” said Dr. Karen Lee, who worked on the guidelines. “We have had events where food trucks have tested these guidelines in the past. They have found the guidelines simple to use and very feasible to do.”

"Community events, festivals, and cultural gatherings provide fantastic opportunities for Albertans to recreate, socialize, and support their wellness,” added Matt Leung with Alberta Recreation and Parks Association. “These guidelines will empower event organizers and vendors to provide food and beverage options that ensure the healthy choice is the easy choice.”

Organizers are working with more than 200 partners in six Canadian provinces to roll out the guidelines.

The full list of recommendations can be found online.

The Housing for Health project aims to improve public health by changing how "buildings, streets and communities are planned, designed, developed and maintained."