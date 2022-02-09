Cornell Brown returns as the Calgary Stampeders defensive line coach
Cornell Brown is back with the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff.
Head coach Dave Dickenson announced Wednesday that Brown will round out his '22 staff as the Stampeders defensive line coach.
It's the same position he held with Calgary under then head coach John Hufnagel from 2008-10. Hufnagel is now the Stampeders president/GM.
"I was with Cornell at the beginning of my coaching career and I'm happy to be working with him again,'' Dickenson said in a statement. "I know he's a quality individual and a quality coach.
"He brings a lot of energy and he will help our pass rush game.''
Brown takes over from Corey Mace, who became the Toronto Argonauts defensive co-ordinator in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9. 2022.
-
-
Design team chosen to reimagine Arts CommonsArts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage propertiesSault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Wildfire destroys Lytton's governance records; B.C. gives OK to rewrite bylawsThe mayor of the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., says rewriting the village's bylaws from scratch will be about as entertaining as going to the dentist but it's another step in the massive rebuilding effort.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying offIn October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Advocates give out drugs, push for better safe supply after B.C. breaks overdose recordDrug user advocates once again handed out small doses of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday, while calling for greater access to safe supply.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bidMore than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Lions Gate Hospital ER doctor and restaurant association president want B.C. to scrap vaccine passportWith the vaccine passport now gone in Alberta and on its way out next week in Saskatchewan, an emergency room doctor at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital who treats COVID-19 patients says B.C. should follow suit, arguing its vaccine card program is no longer serving its purpose
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning homeThere are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.