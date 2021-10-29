Cornerstone Christian School closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Waterloo Region Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cornerstone Christian School in Wellesley.

As of Friday, seven cases have been linked to the outbreak.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates multiple cohorts are impacted.

“Connections outside of the school have played a role in this outbreak,” Dr. Julie Emili, Associate Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

Dr. Emili added the school has been closed voluntarily since Oct. 20.

“Public Health will be working closely with the school to ensure infection prevention and control measures are in place before re-opening.”

Cornerstone Christian School is located on Lisbon Road.

According to information listed on the Ministry of Education’s website, about thirty students attended the school in the 2019-2020 school year.