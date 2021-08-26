Cornwall cat rescue looking for foster homes, volunteers

An animal rescue organization in Cornwall says it's cat-jammed, and has put out a call looking for 20 to 25 new foster homes for its many cats and kittens.

"We're in desperate need," said Kathleen Dixon, founder of Pawportunity Rescue. "We're trying to help the community, but we need the community to help us."

Dixon says the rescue is turning down three to five cats a day, not having enough space to take in new strays.

"A majority of our cats come from the Cornwall area," Dixon said. "Over 80 per cent are pulled from the streets of Cornwall in situations where they are needing some care."

Right now about 180 cats are in foster homes. Officials are hoping to find 20 to 25 new foster homes for cats.

"We need homes that (cats) are able to socialize, work with the cats," Dixon said. "Some of these cats have been so badly treated by humans that people think they are feral. They are not feral, they just need to see some human love, and that will turn them around and make them some of the best cats we can get."

Thirty of the 180 cats in foster homes right now are available for adoption at the moment, through both Cornwall Pet Value locations or through Pawportunity themselves.

"The difference, they are waiting to be fixed or they're on medication for different reasons," said Dixon. "Their eyes, or rhino (feline viral rhinotracheitis), which is common, or they are orphans, they are not old enough."

Helene Regnier is a new foster mom with eight cats in her care. She just started fostering six months ago.

"I got a little down through COVID, I didn't know what to do with myself, so I saw Pawportunity looking for volunteer moms or foster moms and I called and here I am," Regnier said.

She adds that fostering doesn't come without its challenges, but is very rewarding.

"Sometimes they are sick, they have to be medicated. I've done intravenous, I've done deworming, whatever needs to be done," Regnier added.

"You've got to love them to begin with," she said. "You've got to want the best for them, want to make sure they thrive, want to make sure they grow and that they are capable to go to new homes."

The rescue is also looking for volunteers and drivers, able to help get cats spayed and neutered throughout the week.

"People will have cats that have kittens and they hand them out to friends and nobody fixes them and the cycle continues," Regnier said. "With us, we have them fixed when you adopt them, you're serious about it, and it's not going to spread."

Dixon says they are not the only rescue in the Cornwall area tackling the cat population, and the city is working hard to get spay/neuter programs in place.

She noted Pawportunity also offers a lower-cost option for residents who already own cats to help get them fixed.

"It is bad right now," Dixon said. "We know if we are turning down a mom and kittens in October, November, those kittens are going to go through November with nothing."

"We're not funded, so all of the money comes from donations, our adoption fees, fundraisers that we try to do on a monthly basis and out of pocket," Dixon added.

Regnier says a lot of her fostered cats have been adopted by friends, which makes it easier when it's time to let them go.

"Then I get pictures from all of them constantly so it's nice," she said with a smile.

"All you need is a little bit of space, a little bit of love," said Dixon.

"We also need people who are willing to take two (cats)," she added. "I know sometimes they think it's easier to take one, but especially in the kitten situation, we like bonded pairs, we like them to go together, we like them to be able to socialize off each other. It makes it a lot easier for the foster homes."

"It's very rewarding," said Regnier. "You get these little cuddly things that just adore you."

"Let's help get these cats under control. Get them off the streets," added Dixon. "They don't deserve to be suffering on the streets so let's see what we can do."

For more information on how to help, visit Pawportunity Rescue on Facebook.