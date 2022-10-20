Cornwall man, 71, facing human trafficking charges
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 71-year-old Cornwall, Ont. man is facing human trafficking charges following an ongoing investigation in the city.
"It is alleged between March and July of 2022, the man exercised control over aspects of a woman's life, prevented her from leaving his residence, and induced her with threats and violence to perform sexual services," Cornwall police said in a statement.
The suspect is facing several charges, including sexual assault, traffick in persons, communicate for purpose of obtaining sexual services, voyeurism and extortion.
Police say the man's name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
