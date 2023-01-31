Cornwall, Ont. forklift driver wins $1 million Encore prize

A Cornwall, Ont. man is a million dollars richer after winning an Encore prize late last year.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says Kent Stewart, 57, matched all seven Encore numbers in order on the Dec. 20, 2022 Lotto Max draw.

The forklift operator said he didn't believe it at first and asked his roommate if she saw it correctly, too.

"When I saw how much I won, I didn’t believe it – I had butterflies in my stomach and was feeling shaky from all the excitement," he said. "She was shocked and couldn’t believe it either."

Stewart says he plans to buy a house with his winnings and save the rest.