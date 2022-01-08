Cornwall, Ont. mall using ticket system to hand out rapid antigen tests

The Cornwall Square mall says it will be using a "controlled ticket system" to distribute 3,000 rapid antigen tests to the community this coming week.

The Ontario government said Friday that rapid antigen tests would be available at Cornwall Square on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. each day.

However, the mall said in a statement that it has decided to take a different approach by issuing tickets in advance and then handing the tests out over an "undisclosed three-day period."

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1-4 p.m., or until all 3,000 have been handed out. There is a limit of one ticket per household and you must show proof of address. The kits are meant for residents of Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, and Akwesasne.

The mall is asking residents not to mention the date or time of pickup on their tickets in order to avoid "unnecessary lines and chaos at the time of distribution." You must get your ticket in person and you cannot pick up tickets for anyone other than yourself. Only those with tickets will be able to get a rapid antigen test kit.

"Cornwall Square management understands that rapid antigen tests are in high demand and are currently extremely hard to obtain. We request that members of the community practice patience, kindness and respect towards each other and the members of our staff during the distribution process," the mall said.