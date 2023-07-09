Cornwall, Ont. police investigating shooting that injured 3

Police in Cornwall, Ont. are investigating a shooting late Saturday that sent three people to hospital.

In a tweet, the Cornwall Police Service said it happened in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Fourteenth Street West sometime in the evening.

#383-CPS is investigating a shooting that occurred this evening in area of Vincent Massey Dr/14th St W. Extent of injuries are unconfirmed at this point in time. Incident was isolated in nature with parties being known to each other. Investigation continues to be ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Z0dZOyiTbG

According to police, the incident was "isolated in nature with parties being known to each other."

In an update to CTV News Ottawa, Cornwall police director of communications Stephanie MacRae said the incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. Three people were injured and are in stable condition. Cornwall SDG Paramedics said the three were taken to hospital in Ottawa, but would not comment further.

Police do not believe there is a further risk to public safetly.

"Individuals have been taken into custody in relation to the investigation," MacRae wrote in an email. "At this time the investigation remains ongoing and further details relating to the incident and subsequent arrests will be shared at a later time."

In a news release, Cornwall police said several people who knew each other got into a fight, eventually leading to three people being shot.

Boopathi Venkatesan witnessed the incident.

"One of my servers said, 'Chef, someone is fighting here,' and I came to the window and I saw it. People were fighting and punching. A lot of blood I had seen. There was so much blood and one person was on the floor and they couldn’t stand or walk, and the police gave first aid to the people and right away the ambulance came in," Venkatesan told CTV News Ottawa.

"All my servers, they texted me and said they were really scared. I had to call them and say don’t worry the police will take care of it. This is the first time we have seen something like this happen in Cornwall."

Another Cornwall resident, Shirley Gillis, told CTV News Ottawa this kind of incident is unheard of in Cornwall.

"It’s getting a little scary. We are seniors and we always go out in the evening here because we always find it very safe. I don’t know what to say, it’s a little shocking for Cornwall," she said. "This is where the main restaurants are. On Saturday night, they are all full and all have dining. This is the main road for anything."

Police did not say how many people have been taken into custody.

"The incident in question is concerning and alarming to members of our community," said Acting Chief of Police Vincent Foy in a news release. "It is important to note these occurrences are rare in the City of Cornwall and that our police service is continuously working to keep our community safe. We have dedicated appropriate resources to actively investigate this incident and are working closely with our law enforcement partners. We appreciate the patience of the public as we investigate this incident."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.