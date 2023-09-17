Cornwall, Ont. police seek witnesses to weekend homicide

Police in Cornwall, Ont. are looking for witnesses to a weekend homicide in the city's west end.

It happened Saturday evening on Vincent Massey Drive, according to a news release.

Police say a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He died in hospital.

Police did not identify him, but said he was a Cornwall resident.

A suspect has not been identified or arrested.

On Sunday, police said the incident appeared to be "isolated." On Monday, Cornwall police said there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators of the Criminal Investigation Division are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact D/Cst. Jeff Wannamaker at 613-932-2110, extension: 2771, or to call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).