Cornwall, Ont. police to equip cruisers with automatic licence plate readers

Police in Cornwall, Ont. are equipping 11 cruisers with automatic licence plate readers (ALPRs) next month after receiving money from the province.

The police service is getting a one-time $210,000 grant to install the licence plate readers and dashcams onto vehicles.

The readers will allow police officers to scan licence plates of other cars on the road to see if they are on the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Police Information Centre's "hot list", for issues such as plates that are suspended, expired, associated with a stolen vehicle or associated with individuals wanted on Canada-wide warrants or who were reported as part of an Amber Alert.

"The addition of the ALPR devices and dashcams will be added tools for officers in enhancing traffic safety," said Staff Sergeant George Knezevic, Officer in Charge of Infrastructure, in a news release. "The funding from the Provincial Government has helped us to equip our frontline police vehicles with the technology, which will ultimately help make our roadways safer."

The ALPR device looks like two or three cameras mounted on top of a specialized police cruiser. One or two cameras point forward, and one points backwards, so that an officer can scan cars in multiple directions, police say.

Police claim the data of the scanned licence plates that do not result in a hit on the "hot list" is deleted. The officer will only be notified if the system detects a hit, such as if it detects a car that has been reported stolen. The scanner cannot be used to detect moving violations, such as speeding, going through a red light or stop sign, nor distracted driving.

If a plate is a hit, the officer will receive a notification and will receive basic information about the vehicle and the registered owner such as the make, model and colour of the vehicle, and the name, gender and date of birth of the owner.

An officer must still pull a driver over and verify information before acting on it, police say. Hit information is retained in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA).

Cornwall police say the cruisers will begin using the new devices in August.