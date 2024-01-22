Cornwall, Ont. woman accused of sending ex-boyfriend's nudes to his family

A Cornwall, Ont. woman is facing charges in connection with accusations that she sent intimate videos of her ex-boyfriend to his family.

The investigation began after the family contacted police. The woman was arrested on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is charged with voyeurism and distributing intimate images without consent. The charges have not been proven in court.

She is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police did not release her name in order to protect the privacy of the victim.