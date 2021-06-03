Cornwall police appoint first female police chief

Shawna Spowart has been named the new police chief in Cornwall, the first female police chief in the service's history.

The Cornwall Police Services Board announced Deputy Chief Spowart will take over as Chief of Police on Oct. 29, 2021.

The 26-year veteran has held several positions in Cornwall, including Officer in Charge of the Community Patrol Division, Inspector of Field Operations, and most recently, Deputy Chief of Police.

"We are pleased to see Shawna Spowart become the first female police chief of the Cornwall Police Service," said Glen Grant, chair of the Cornwall Police Services Board.

"She has demonstrated strong leadership skills through her many years of service with the CPS and partnering agencies. Her modern approach to policing will assist the Service to evolve with the changing needs of the community and we look forward to seeing her many accomplishments as Chief."

Spowart will succeed Danny Aikman as chief of the Cornwall Police Service.