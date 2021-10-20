Cornwall police investigate abandoned boat found drifting in St. Lawrence River
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Cornwall police are trying to solve the mystery of an abandoned vessel found floating in the St. Lawrence River.
Police received a report Wednesday afternoon of the vessel floating in the area of the Three Nations Bridge.
Cornwall Police and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are assisting in a multi-agency investigation, involving a search of the water along the St. Lawrence.
The Three Nations Bridge is the border crossing on the Canada-U.S. border.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornwall police at 613-932-2110.
If you recognize this boat or have any information that can assist, please call CPS at 613-932-2110 ext 3 or Akwesasne Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000. pic.twitter.com/4Rs5mn6R8B— Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) October 20, 2021
