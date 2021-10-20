Cornwall police investigate abandoned boat found drifting in St. Lawrence River

Cornwall police are trying to solve the mystery of an abandoned vessel found floating in the St. Lawrence River.

Police received a report Wednesday afternoon of the vessel floating in the area of the Three Nations Bridge.

Cornwall Police and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are assisting in a multi-agency investigation, involving a search of the water along the St. Lawrence.

The Three Nations Bridge is the border crossing on the Canada-U.S. border.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornwall police at 613-932-2110.

If you recognize this boat or have any information that can assist, please call CPS at 613-932-2110 ext 3 or Akwesasne Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000. pic.twitter.com/4Rs5mn6R8B