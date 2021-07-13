Cornwall police looking for missing 39-year-old man

Cornwall police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Ryan Allers was last seen on Sunday evening in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Tollgate Road in Cornwall.

Police are looking to confirm his well-being, a news release said.

Allers is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, and about 240 lbs. He has a heavy build, short dark hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a grey hoodie and running shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ryan Allers, please call Cornwall police at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Map for reference purposes.