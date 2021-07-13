iHeartRadio

Cornwall police looking for missing 39-year-old man

Cornwall police are asking for the public's help locating Ryan Allers, 39, who hasn't been seen since July 11, 2021. (Image provided by the Cornwall Police Service)

Cornwall police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Ryan Allers was last seen on Sunday evening in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Tollgate Road in Cornwall.

Police are looking to confirm his well-being, a news release said.

Allers is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, and about 240 lbs. He has a heavy build, short dark hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a grey hoodie and running shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ryan Allers, please call Cornwall police at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Map for reference purposes.

12