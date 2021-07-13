Cornwall police looking for missing 39-year-old man
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Cornwall police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 39-year-old man.
Ryan Allers was last seen on Sunday evening in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and Tollgate Road in Cornwall.
Police are looking to confirm his well-being, a news release said.
Allers is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, and about 240 lbs. He has a heavy build, short dark hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a grey hoodie and running shoes.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ryan Allers, please call Cornwall police at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.
Map for reference purposes.
-
Mounties investigate boat collision in Western Shore, N.S.Police believe alcohol was a factor when a boat collided with a rock wall in Western Shore, N.S., on Saturday night.
-
Manitoba sees lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 25 new cases TuesdayManitoba health officials are reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22.
-
David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festivalEdmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.
-
Southern Ontario resident charged with theft, impaired driving by Temiskaming OPPA 29-year-old resident has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming received a theft complaint on the morning of July 3.
-
How Manitoba's vaccine lottery will workManitoba Liquor and Lotteries is releasing details on how the province’s vaccine lottery will work.
-
Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to follow Manitoba judgeThe president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
-
Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from Victoria romance shopVictoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly stole from an adult shop last week.
-
Police investigating man's death after body found in Holland RiverSouth Simcoe Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Holland River in Bradford.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and surrounding areas, including Hamilton, Durham and York regions.