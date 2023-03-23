Cornwall's 'Care Center' closed due to fire concerns

The city of Cornwall has shut down a senior's home in the city due to fire and life safety concerns.

In a statement, the city says the Ontario Fire Marshal's office granted the fire department the authority to close the "Care Center" on Second Street while work continues to ensure issues are addresses.

"CFS have conducted several fire safety inspections to assess the fire safety within the building and have identified numerous serious fire safety violations of the Ontario Fire Code which increases the risk of injury to occupants in the event of a fire emergency," the city said in a statement.

Approximately 40 residents live at the Care Center in Cornwall.

City staff were at the "Care Center" on Thursday to support tenants who are seeking alternative accommodations, and tenants have been provided with information on places to stay, the city said.

"With recent fire occurrences and the unfortunate loss of life in Oshawa, Brighton, Montreal and Sarnia we remind all Cornwall residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed and have practiced home escape planning," Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson said in a statement.

"Our staff is available to assess fire safety compliance and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly located and operational anytime".