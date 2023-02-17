Cornwall teacher collaborates with Akwesasne team in new children's book

A new children's book from an eastern Ontario author is highlighting the St. Lawrence region and Canadian culture, with help from a nearby First Nation to include a special Indigenous section.

For Kindergarten students at Central Public School in Cornwall, it's story time, and teacher Erin Lee is reading her newly published book, 'Benjamin and the Backyard Beast'.

"I started writing because I've always wanted to be an author and I combine my two passions to start publishing children's books that are based on my experiences in my classrooms," Lee said.

After releasing two award-winning books, Maggie the Magnificent in 2020 and Out of Season in 2021, her third book revolves around the adventures with her father as a child.

"(It's) based on a true story of my father and I. We used to live on acres of land and in the back there were trails and my dad really tried to instill a love for Canadian living in us and so he comes home one day and he said he saw a moose," Lee said.

"So we went hiking in the woods and he would teach me about all of the Canadian animals that we came across and one day we finally found this moose and it was a very, very special moment," she added.

The rhyming book takes place along the St. Lawrence River, and discusses academics, life skills and social skills.

"It's very engaging, and the exciting part is the back of the book has an entire educational bonus pack so kids can quiz themselves with comprehension questions, animals and animal vocabulary once they are done reading the story," Lee said.

Also included in the book is an Indigenous section, thanks to a collaboration with the Akwesasne Freedom School just across the river, and local Mohawk artist Bruce Boots.

"I had a booth set up at the Akwesasne International Pow Wow and she approached me and asked me to do a children's book, and I was like alright!" Boots recalled.

Boots draws traditional Haudenosaunee artwork, but had done commission work for children's books before.

For 'Benjamin and the Backyard Beast', Boots drew his depiction of each aminal referenced in the book, which included a Mohawk language translation underneath.

"You'll see some of the symbolism in the creatures and stuff like that, and each one of those represents a different thing like our beadwork and our pottery," he said.

"The Native North American Travelling College wrote a blurb about the Haudenosaunee Mohawk Nation and the Freedom School actually did the Mohawk translation for each of the animals in the story," Lee said.

"It's something that we really try to highlight, especially with our Ontario curriculum and I really just wanted to get the dialogue going in homes and in schools," noted Lee. "We also included other resources where teachers and parents can go to learn more as well."

The book has been very well received since its release in December, and discussion is underway to have a copy in every school in the Upper Canada District School Board.

"I think being so close to Akwesasne creates a very special partnership with us and them, and I think when you walk in our school we are embedding that into every day culture," Central Public School Principal Ryne Gove said.

"Erin has done a great job in her book at exemplifying that," he added. "I know Indigenous culture has been a big focus within our board, not just in Cornwall. There are other areas that are close to Indigenous culture and I think we place importance on that and embedding that within everyday teaching."

Lee says the book will soon be available in French, and translating it entirely into Mohawk is not out of the question.

"I don't think that a lot of Canada sees Haudenosaunee culture so it's a good opportunity for people to see that," Boots added.

"Within the last couple of years, it's been a resurgence of the culture in Akwesasne," he said. "Ever since I graduated high school, I saw a huge difference in the resurgence of our own culture, like the practice of social songs and stuff like that are in schools now."

"Even the Mohawk language is getting more used in the community, because programs and signs and stuff, they are all half English, half Mohawk," said Boots.

Looking at his artwork in the book for the first time, he's blown away by how well the section looks.

"I can't believe it. It's like this weird surreal moment where I did these sketches for someone and then the next thing I know it blows right up like this. I can't believe it," he added, saying he looks forward to collaborating with Lee again.

"Some teachers from the Mohawk Akwesasne School are doing entire units on (the book), so it's amazing to get that feedback from them as well," added Lee.

'Benjamin and the Backyard Beast' sells for $20 and can be purchased locally or online, with a portion of sales going back to the Akwesasne Freedom School.

"We are on the homeland of the Haudenosaunee so I felt it was very appropriate to do," Lee said.

Bruce Boots traditional Mohawk artwork can be found on his Instagram page.