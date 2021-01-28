A Cornwall woman is crafting her own experience of coping with the sometimes lonely effects of the COVID-19 pandemic into a way to help others, turning her pastime into business and raising awareness for mental health.

Stéphanie Léger began making hair scrunchies as a way to stay focused. COVID-19 forced her to face a surgery alone and it left her feeling isolated.

"I came out of surgery I didn't know what to do. I was told six weeks it was pretty much bed rest," says Léger. "I struggled with that a lot because when you're in pain and you're alone and your support system is not there for you ... how can I maintain my well-being considering I'm a very active person."

Léger says health care workers stepped into that support role during her hospital stay and that they went above-and-beyond, which for her emphasized the importance of community members helping one another.

Over the summer, Léger locally sourced all the materials she would need to sew the hundreds of colourful scrunchies that would be made in the months to come, turning her post-surgery pastime into the business, Smooch.

For January, Léger is giving back and paying it forward, the profits from each sale donated to Bell Let's Talk, to support local mental health initiatives.

"I just thought it was a great way to send some proceeds their way and express my support," says Léger. "This year more than ever we've seen a lot of people face struggles they never thought they would have to deal with and it just really has put more stress on the importance of just all coming together as a nation, small community towns, whatever you consider as your community.

"I think it just grounded us as to why these things are important."

One of the biggest hurdles for anyone struggling with mental illness is overcoming the stigma attached to it.

The annual Bell Let's Talk Day awareness campaign is driving the national conversation to help reduce the stigma and promote awareness and understanding, and talking is an important first step towards lasting change.