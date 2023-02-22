Cornwallis confusion: Halifax businesses question delay for name change

More than two months after Halifax officially announced it was changing the name of Cornwallis Street to Nora Bernard Street, some businesses in the neighbourhood say they’d be happier if the change took effect immediately, especially since Siri -- a virtual assistant that is part of Apple -- has already done it.

Currently, if you ask your iPhone for directions to an address on Cornwallis Street, the technology will respond by substituting Cornwallis Street with Nora Bernard Street.

However, street signs haven't been changed yet, which is causing confusion for some.

Announced in December of 2022, the city said it was extending the standard six-week notice to nine months “to provide additional lead-time for businesses to prepare to implement this change.”

“We didn’t need that kind of time,” said David Murray, the co-owner of the Halifax Laundry Co., which is located on Cornwallis Street. “We’re now in a position where anybody with an iPhone doesn’t know where we are."

“Yes, change it now,” added co-owner Angela Muise.

The name change followed a long debate about the legacy of Cornwallis, long considered the founder of the city.

Other communities have and are following suit, including Kentville, N.S., which is accepting nominations for possible alternatives.

In Halifax, the owner of Dee Dee’s Ice Cream is concerned the delay could be problematic in the months ahead.

“It’s a bit confusing for Google to say where we are and street signs to say something else,” said Jenna Moores. “Especially for tourists."

In a late afternoon email to CTV News Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality indicated it had no plans to accelerate the change.

“In early February 2023, the municipality sent a letter to all property owners and residents on Cornwallis Street, which included further information and specific changes to each address. The new street name, Nora Bernard Street, will come into effect on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The street name change will only affect the street name; the existing civic numbers, apartment or unit numbers, and postal codes will remain the same,” said the email from Ellen Mallard, public affairs advisor.

“As these mapping apps are opening reporting tools, we cannot provide comment on Apple’s crowdsourcing policies, as it falls outside of our jurisdiction. However, if residents see incorrect information on public mapping sites, our civic addressing team encourages them to report the errors, so information is reflective of accurate municipal data,” the email read.

“Since being notified of the name prematurely being updated within Apple’s mapping software, our civic addressing team has reached out to Apple to inform them of the error and to notify them that the street name will not be changed until the effective date of Oct. 30, 2023.”