Coronavirus levels in Saskatoon's wastewater 'relatively constant': researchers
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Levels of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater remained relatively constant over the past week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
They measured a slight decrease of eight per cent up to Oct. 20.
“This decrease in viral RNA load is indicative of a slight decrease in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks,” the researchers say.
Viral RNA load in Prince Albert’s wastewater decreased by 51 percent.
North Battleford also saw a drop of 66 per cent.
