Coronavirus question: Can I ask people whether they are vaccinated?

Now that more than half of Canada’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and public health restrictions are being lifted across the country, vaccination status may be an important consideration as people start to gather again.

While the majority of Canadians are eager to get the shot, there are some who are still deciding and others who just don’t want it at all.

With vaccinations top of mind for many, etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau has some advice on how to approach the topic with acquaintances and loved ones without ruffling any feathers.

CONSIDER YOUR MOTIVATION

Firstly, Blais Comeau said people should think about why they want to ask someone if they have been vaccinated before they actually do it.

“You have to consider your motivation,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “Is it out of curiosity? Or are you being cautious?”

If it’s the former, Blais Comeau said people should assess the relationship they have with the person and whether they might be offended to be asked such a question. She added that, in some cultures, a person’s health is a private topic.

On the other hand, if someone wants to know a friend or relative’s vaccination status before they see them because they’re concerned about their health and that of their family’s, Blais Comeau said it’s OK to ask them.

HOW TO ASK

Blais Comeau used the example of a young child who is invited over to a friend’s house for a play date after restrictions lift. In this case, Blais Comeau said it’s perfectly acceptable to call the playdate host and ask if they’ve been vaccinated.

“[You can say] ‘I understand that we have a play date that's planned. We as a family have made the decision to be a vaccinated family. We'd like to inquire about your status,’” she said.

Blais Comeau said it’s OK to propose a play date outdoors if there is a concern about the other family’s vaccination status.

Even if it’s not specifically about a children’s play date, Blais Comeau advised anyone who wants to know about a person’s vaccination status before seeing them in person to approach the topic with respect and empathy.

VOLUNTEER YOUR OWN STATUS

For those who may not feel comfortable outright asking someone if they’ve been vaccinated, Blais Comeau recommended they casually bring up the topic of vaccinations in conversation and volunteer their own status.

“The biggest recommendation is to volunteer your status and then you’re going to observe how the other person is reacting,” she said. “Are they engaging? Are they giving further information?”

REMEMBER IT’S THEIR DECISION

Blais Comeau said everyone should remember that getting a vaccine is a personal decision.

“You have the right to make that decision. You have the right to your privacy. You have the right to your bubble,” she said.

If someone hasn’t received a vaccine yet and they’re unsure how to respond if they’re asked about their status, Blais Comeau shared some advice: “You could say something as easy as ‘You know, I'm a pretty private person.’ Or you can say ‘I'm observing. I'm in the midst of deciding.’”

HOW DO YOU RESPOND IF THEY’RE NOT VACCINATED?

Finally, if someone asks a friend or loved one if they’re vaccinated before visiting with them and they reply they’re not, Blais Comeau said it’s important to remain supportive.

“You can simply say ‘We respect you. We love you. We love interacting with you. For the time being, let's just meet outside and keep on respecting the governmental guidelines,’” she said.