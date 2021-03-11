Last year, an estimated 13,798 excess deaths were reported during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly-released data by Statistics Canada.

The report released Wednesday morning defines the number of deaths between January 2020 and mid-December 2020. In that timeframe, Canada recorded a total of 296,373 deaths, which StatCan says is approximately 5 per cent more deaths than what was expected in that timeframe had there been no pandemic.

The month of May saw the highest number of excess deaths last year with nearly 4,200 deaths. The week of Apr. 25 to May 2 in particular had the highest numbers, with more than 1,300 excess deaths recorded in a single week.

When analyzing which age bracket was impacted the most by COVID-19 last year, Canadians aged 65 and older accounted for most of the excess deaths. Individuals in this age range made up 86 per cent of all excess deaths in Canada in the first few months of the pandemic. Additionally, in March to early June, Canadians in this age bracket accounted for 94 per cent of deaths caused by COVID-19.

StatCan reported similar findings for the fall, however there was also an increase in excess deaths found in younger Canadians.

Individuals under the age of 65 made up 35 per cent of excess deaths in the fall, which is approximately 20 per cent higher than the numbers reported in the spring. StatCan says that while this may not be directly caused by COVID-19, the influences of the pandemic may have had a part in it.

“As these shifts imply an increase in deaths not directly caused by COVID-19, it is important to note that some deaths may be due to the indirect consequences of the pandemic, which could include increases in mortality due to overdoses,” the agency reported.

EXCESS DEATHS BY PROVINCE

Of the data received from provinces and territories, Quebec recorded the most excess deaths in 2020 with nearly 5,000 deaths, followed by Ontario with approximately 4,500 deaths. The charts below plot the number of estimated excess deaths by province on a weekly basis.

Some provinces and territories did not have data available for every week in 2020. Select weeks with no data will be reflected with dotted lines in the graphs.