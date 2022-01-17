COVID-19 traces in Saskatoon wastewater up 107%

Saskatoon researchers have detected a 107 per cent increase in the amount of coronavirus RNA in the city's wastewater.

Omicron is the dominant strain.

Prince Albert saw an increase of 800 per cent, while North Battleford's count rose by 12 per cent.

An increase in viral RNA load indicates an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections, which in a partially vaccinated population may be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks.