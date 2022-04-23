Coroner called in by OPP to investigate sudden death in Alliston

Provincial Police are investigating a sudden death in Alliston on Friday.

According to OPP, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive person shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Other emergency services, including fire and paramedics, were also on scene.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The identification of the individual is being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing alongside the office of the chief coroner of Ontario.